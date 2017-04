DES MOINES, Iowa — Chris Soules, known for appearing on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” has been taken into custody following a deadly crash in Iowa Monday.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said Soules was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that killed the driver of a tractor.

Online jail records showed that Soules was being held in the Buchanan County Jail.

Soules is from Arlington, Iowa.

