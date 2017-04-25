Body found near kids playground along Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO – A body was found in a restroom stall near a kid’s playground along Mission Bay Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A man’s body was found around 7:40 a.m. in one of the restroom stalls at Fanuel Park, along Bayside Walk, San Diego Police Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Police did not have homicide detectives come to the location due to the man appearing to have died of natural causes, he said.

The restrooms are located feet away from a playground where parents and kids spend time.

No other details were released.