High-speed pursuit ends after authorities open fire near Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an end Tuesday morning after authorities opened fire on the car as it approached them in Bellflower.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in Long Beach and through the Bellflower and Downey areas. The driver narrowly missed several collisions as the car sped through multiple intersections.

The vehicle appeared to be an older model Honda Civic, which had possibly been stolen, according to a CHP official.

Video showed a second person was sitting in the vehicle’s passenger seat.

The chase continued on the 91, 710 and 105 freeways before the driver returned to surface streets in Norwalk.

Among several near misses, aerial video showed the vehicle almost hit a motorcyclist while traveling westbound through an intersection on Alondra Boulevard.

The pursuit came to an end about 6:40 a.m. when the driver entered a parking lot of a Storage Outlet facility on Foster Road in Bellflower.

The vehicle turned around in the parking lot and began to drive toward officers who had blocked the exit and gotten out of their vehicles.

Authorities opened fire on the vehicle as it came close to officers, Long Beach police confirmed. The car then rolled to a stop near the parked patrol cars at the entrance of the storage facility.

Video appeared to show several bullet holes in the vehicle’s windshield. One person was seen on the ground being taken into custody following the shooting.

The condition of the second person was not immediately known, but life-saving measures were being taken by officials at the scene, video showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.