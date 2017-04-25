× 187 fallen highway workers honored at memorial

SAN DIEGO — Caltrans honored 187 highway workers Tuesday who have lost their lives on California roadways.

Orange safety cones with the names of the fallen California Highway Patrol officers, tow truck drivers and Caltrans workers were displayed at the memorial.

One cone displayed the name of Caltrans worker who died on the job back in 1921. An additional cone was also added for the local Caltrans worker who died this last year. A single black cone represented all other highway workers killed in the line of duty statewide. Twenty cones were specifically dedicated to San Diego and Imperial County Caltrans workers.

The purpose of the annual event is to honor those who have fallen but to also serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down and be mindful of workers on California roads.