Young woman airlifted off Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old woman who was hiking on Cowles Mountain had to be airlifted off the trail due to an unknown injury, the second time in two days that such a rescue was executed, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue department officials.

An open-space rescue unit was dispatched at about 11:40 a.m. to the trail head at Golfcrest Drive and Navajo Road in the San Carlos area, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Emergency crews completed the rescue in about 45 minutes.

The woman, whose name was not released, was airlifted off the mountain by the city’s Copter 2 to an awaiting ambulance and taken to Sharp Grossmont hospital in La Mesa as a non-emergency patient, according to Munoz.

The woman’s medical condition was not released. There were no other injuries.

A 69-year-old woman who was overcome with heat exhaustion while hiking had to be airlifted off the same trail Saturday afternoon.