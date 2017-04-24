Southwestern College center cancels classes after lifting lock down

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – The Southwestern College Higher Education Center was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon.

Authorities were investigating a report of a person with a gun spotted across the street from the education center, National City police said. The building located at 880 National City Boulevard was lockdown around 2 p.m.

Southwestern College tweeted at 3 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted. Classes will be canceled for the remainder of the day.

@fox5sandiego Police have lifted the lockdown at the Higher Education Center in National City. Classes are still canceled for the remainder of the day. — Southwestern College (@swc_news) April 24, 2017

As of 2:30 p.m., no one was arrested, a NCPD officer said.

A FOX 5 viewer said Integrity Charter School, which is a block away from the higher education center, was also on lockdown.