Murders, assaults, car thefts rise in 2016

SAN DIEGO – The number of homicides, aggravated assaults and vehicle thefts rose in San Diego County in 2016, but rapes, robberies and burglaries all dropped compared with 2015, according to the annual regional crime report released on Monday.

Read the full SANDAG 2016 Crime Report

Even so, the overall violent crime rate was 3.33 incidents per 1,000 residents and the property crime rate was 18.66 incidents per 1,000 resident. Both crime rates were the second lowest rates recorded since the Criminal Justice Division of the San Diego Association of Government began compiling the annual crime statistics in 1980.

“San Diego County remains a very safe place to live,” said Director of Criminal Justice Research Dr. Cynthia Burke. “However, there are a couple areas of concern: homicides are up, so are robberies committed with a firearm, as well as violent crimes against seniors.”

Highlight from the report include:

There were 17 more homicides in the county last year: 101 killings in 2016 compared with 84 in 2015.

Violent crimes again seniors went up 37 percent in the past five years, although the senior population increased only 15 percent during the same period.

The number of armed robberies increased 30 percent in 2016 and the number of aggravated assaults with a gun were up 14 percent.

Vehicle thefts were up 11 percent from 2015.