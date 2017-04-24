× Man stabbed twice during argument in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO – An argument Monday involving a woman and two men in an Ocean Beach apartment led to one of the men

stabbing the other and the suspect’s arrest.

The stabbing occurred about 6:25 p.m. in an apartment in the area of Voltaire and Ebers streets, according to San Diego police

Officer John Buttle.

The victim, who was stabbed twice and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, went to a fire station where he was treated and

then taken to a hospital, Buttle said.

Officers went to the apartment and arrested the man suspected of stabbing the victim, the officer said.

Buttle did not know what the argument was about.