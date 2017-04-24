Man stabbed twice during argument in Ocean Beach
SAN DIEGO – An argument Monday involving a woman and two men in an Ocean Beach apartment led to one of the men
stabbing the other and the suspect’s arrest.
The stabbing occurred about 6:25 p.m. in an apartment in the area of Voltaire and Ebers streets, according to San Diego police
Officer John Buttle.
The victim, who was stabbed twice and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, went to a fire station where he was treated and
then taken to a hospital, Buttle said.
Officers went to the apartment and arrested the man suspected of stabbing the victim, the officer said.
Buttle did not know what the argument was about.