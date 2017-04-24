Crash in Kearny Mesa leaves one dead
KEARNY MESA – At least one person was killed Monday in a fiery crash in Kearny Mesa, authorities said.
The crash was reported about 8:05 p.m. on state Route 52 west of Convoy Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At least two people were taken to a hospital, a fire department official told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
The CHP confirmed that at least one person was killed.
A motorcycle may have been involved in the crash, according to the CHP.
All westbound lanes of Route 52 were closed in the vicinity of the crash, the CHP reported.