Big waves subsiding, mountain & desert winds pick up

SAN DIEGO – The big waves and strong rip currents that churned off the San Diego County coast over the weekend will continue through most of the day Monday.

A National Weather Service beach hazards statement is set to expire this evening. Forecasters said 4- to 6-foot surf with occasional sets to 7 feet were expected.

The surf and strong rip currents could lead to dangerous conditions, according to the weather service.

Swimmers and surfers who become caught in a rip current should try to relax and float instead of struggling against the current. If possible, swim parallel to the shore until in calmer waters, or if unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help, according to the NWS.

Gusty winds are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County Monday.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and deserts will take effect at 2 p.m. Monday and extend through 3 a.m. Tuesday. Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 mph in most affected areas and isolated gusts to 65 mph are expected.

“A low pressure system moving inland to the north will bring stronger onshore flow across Southern California through tonight,” according to the weather service. “This will bring periods of strong gusty west winds to the mountains and deserts with strongest winds from late afternoon through late evening.”

The winds may cause problems for drivers, especially those operating high-profile vehicles. Blowing sand and dust in the deserts may also skew visibility.

The winds will begin to subside late Monday evening, according to the NWS.