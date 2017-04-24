× Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl

RANCHO CUCAMONGA- Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl Monday night, abducted out of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County.

According to CHP officers, the suspect is 38-year-old Daniel Segura. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jeans. He also has several tattoos on his arms and neck.

The girl, Lexi Segura, is around 3-feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Lexi was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant, with a California license plate number 6WEE209.

According to officers, Segura is armed and dangerous.