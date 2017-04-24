7 injured in Border Patrol pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Seven people were injured when an SUV suspected of carrying undocumented immigrants crashed during a pursuit with U.S. Border Patrol early Monday.

The pursuit began on SR-905 near the Otay Mesa border just after midnight.

The SUV veered off the side of the road and plunged down a 150-foot ravine about 15 minutes into the pursuit near Birch Street and SR-125.

Seven people inside the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

