4-year-old child attacked by family dog in Vista

VISTA, Calif. – A 4-year-old child was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog Sunday, authorities said.

Authorities went to a house on the 1000 block of Rhea Place in Vista where a child suffered a dog bite, San Diego County Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Keim said. The child was taken to Rady Childrens’ Hospital.

The attack was under investigation Monday after an animal control officer took a family dog away from a property in Vista, San Diego Humane Society spokeswoman Elizabeth Pecsi confirmed. The American Staffordshire terrier was placed under quarantine as standard operating procedure.

Details regarding the attack were unknown as of Monday morning. Animal control officers had yet to talk to the family.

The extent of the child’s injuries were not released.