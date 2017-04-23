Travel and Leisure: San Diego makes list of MOST attractive cities

SAN DIEGO – San Diego made Travel & Leisure’s list of America’s most attractive cities.

According to TravelandLeisure.com, in this year’s America’s Favorite Places survey readers scored cities across a wide range of categories, including how attractive locals are.

Travel & Leisure officials had this to say about the survey:

“These factors take different forms in each city. Bronzed surfers dot the coastlines of some, while ski-bunnies race down the mountains near others. The fine foodies in one town enjoy some of the country’s best barbecue, while those in another dine at restaurants from the world’s most famous chefs. And a Friday evening means drinking local beers for some of America’s best-looking people, but attending a world-class symphony performance for others.”

Travel & Leisure officials had this to say about America’s Finest City:

“San Diego’s nickname, America’s Finest City, left an impression on Travel + Leisure readers, who gave its residents high marks for their fine, SoCal looks. A near-perfect climate means that there’s rarely an excuse to stay indoors, allowing San Diegans ample opportunity to stay active. When they’re not cycling through the bike-friendly downtown, they’re running along the waterfront or surfing at the Trestles beaches—and ending the day with well-deserved beers at one of 120 breweries.”

The list rounded out with these cities: