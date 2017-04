× 2 people injured after shooting in Lincoln Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO – Two people were injured after a shooting was reported in the Lincoln Park area Sunday night, authorities said.

Shots were fired around 9:15 p.m. near 47th Street and Logan Avenue, San Diego police said. Officers were securing the area.

At least two people were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, but their conditions were unknown.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.