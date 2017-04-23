Man seen dumping soda on head later bites deputy’s leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. - A man who celebrated his 30th birthday by ingesting drugs or alcohol poured cola on his head in a Vista convenience store, bit a sheriff's deputy and was shocked with tasers and pepper sprayed several times Sunday.

Deputies responded at 5 a.m. to a 911 disturbance call by the clerk of the 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of East Vista Way, according to Capt. Charles Cinnamo.

"The clerk told emergency dispatchers the suspect, later identified as Casey Clason, walked into the store and emptied a two-liter bottle of soda onto his head and threw it at the store window before walking out," Cinnamo said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

"Deputies responded and contacted Clason in the parking lot of a nearby church with his arms wrapped around a flag pole."

The deputies noticed that Clason's face had blood on it but they did not know the cause, according to Cinnamo. Clason ignored deputies and walked away from them.

Cinnamo said that based on the clerk's statements and Clason's behavior, deputies believed Clason was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol and clearly a danger to himself or others and attempted to detain him.

"Clason immediately became violent and attempted to kick deputies while on his back. Deputies deployed their taser devices and pepper spray multiple times with no effect on Clason," Cinnamo said. "When deputies tried to place Clason in handcuffs he grabbed one of the deputies by the leg and bit him."

Deputies struggled with Clason in an attempt to make him release his bite on the deputy. Several deputies responded and they were eventually able to take Clason into custody, Cinnamo said

Clason was transported to Tri-City Medical Center and treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of two counts of felony assault on a deputy, being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating the terms of his probation.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Vista Superior Court Tuesday.

"Three deputies were treated for injuries to their extremities but are expected to recover," Cinnamo said.