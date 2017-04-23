× Gulls even up series with Reign with 2-1 win

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Gulls will resume their Calder Cup first- round playoff series against the Ontario Reign Friday at Valley View Casino Center tied at one game a piece after a 2-1 victory in Game 2 of the best-of- five series.

Nick Sorensen scored 31 seconds apart in the first period, goaltender Jhonas Enroth stopped 23 of 24 shots and the Gulls killed all three of the Reign’s power-play opportunities Saturday night in Ontario

“I thought we had a great start and dominated play early,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said.

Sorensen opened the scoring four minutes, 23 seconds into the first period when he put a slap shot past Ontario goaltender Jack Campbell for a power-play goal. Sorensen scored again at 4:54 on a two-on-one rush with Antoine Laganiere.

Mike Amadio scored the Reign’s lone goal 3:29 into the second period off assists by Cameron Shilling and Brett Sutter, a son of Darryl Sutter, who was fired April 10 as coach of the Los Angeles Kings, Ontario’s NHL parent team.

Campbell made 22 saves before a crowd at Citizens Business Bank Arena announced at 9,491.

The Gulls played without their leading scorer during the regular season, right wing Corey Tropp.

Tropp was sidelined by an upper-body injury. There is no timetable for his return, according to Steve Brown, the Gulls communications manager.

Gulls left wing Max Jones took one shot in his professional debut. Jones was selected in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft by the Gulls parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, the 24th overall selection.

The Ducks announced earlier Saturday they had assigned the 19-year-old Jones to the Gulls, four days after the season ended for the London Knights, his Ontario Hockey League team.

“I was enjoying it and having fun,” Jones said. “I was excited just to play pro hockey. The speed is a lot different out there.”