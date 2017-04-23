Frito-Lay recalls a variety of chips

NEW YORK – Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of certain chip varieties for possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall was reported on Friday and included all sizes of the Jalapeno Flavored Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips. The two products have “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package.

The Food and Drug Administration said there is a potential presence of salmonella in the seasoning. There are no known illnesses related to the recall.

The following items are being recalled:

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of June 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked chips or Miss Vickie’s chips are being recalled.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. For product reimbursement, consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. It can cause series infections in the young and elderly.