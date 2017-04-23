× Boy, 5, missing since dad was found passed out in park

LOS ANGELES – A search for a 5-year-old boy whose father was found passed out in a South Pasadena park was under way Sunday.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen by his mother at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday during a Skype video call from an unknown location, according to South Pasadena police. She reported her son missing Saturday after his father, with whom she shares custody, failed to show up to their arranged meeting point in San Marino that morning to drop off their son, KTLA reported.

The father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, of South Pasadena, was found unresponsive a short distance from his vehicle by paramedics in Arroyo Park earlier that same morning. The boy was not with him. Andressian was taken to a hospital and treated and his vehicle was impounded, officials said.

Police later made the connection with Andressian to the missing person report filed by the boy’s mother. Andressian was then questioned by police for hours and eventually arrested, police said. He was booked on suspicion of child abduction and child endangerment, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police said the father did not appear to be a victim of a crime, however Andressian said he does not remember what happened to his son. It is unclear how long and why he was passed out. It is also unclear exactly how long the boy has been missing.