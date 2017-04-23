× Animal Adventure Park to have permanent April giraffe cam

HARPURSVILLE, NY – April the giraffe fans rejoice! Animal Adventure Park is getting a permanent giraffe camera.

The park announced on Facebook Sunday fans of the live streaming video of April and her family will be able to view them very soon.

“The Giraffe Cam is not gone forever! This week we will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress! This schedule will continue until noted differently. A permanent yard cam will go up this season which will also reconnect you to your favorite giraffe family,” Animal Adventure Park said.

April, Oliver and their unnamed male calf are doing great, according to the park. The park is expected to “tentatively” be revealed on May 1. See the names the public is voting on here.

For weeks April captivated the world with the impending birth of her fourth calf. Now that the precious bundle is here, we can’t wait to watch her family grow together as a family of three, FOX 8 reported.