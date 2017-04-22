Thousands of San Diegans join worldwide ‘March for Science’

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of demonstrators marched downtown Saturday to give the area’s scientific community a more accessible public face and make a call for stronger support from policy makers.

The San Diego March for Science was one of hundreds in the United States and worldwide marking Earth Day to raise awareness of the contributions of science to society, and the importance of supportive public policy, organizers said.

The event kicked off with remarks from area scientists at the Community Concourse in the Civic Center complex next to City Hall, followed by the march down Broadway to the Waterfront Park outside the County Administration Center.

Marchers carried signs saying “build science not walls,” “ice has no agenda it just melts,” “we do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children,” “there is no planet B,” “no science? no beer,” “climate change is real,” “science rocks,” and “science makes America great,” among many others.

The march received support from both UC San Diego and Balboa Park’s Fleet Science Center.