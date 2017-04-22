× Motorcyclist in deadly crash identified

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. — A 38-year-old Rancho Bernardo man who was killed in a motorcycle crash while riding without a helmet was identified Saturday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office as Brian Jones.

The crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 18600 block of Caminito Cantilena, when Jones failed to maneuver a turn, struck the curb and ultimately lost control of the motorcycle, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jones was on a 1993 Suzuki Dirt Bike and was traveling at an unknown speed south on Caminito Cantilena when his motorcycle went across a landscaped area and struck a fire hydrant. He was ejected and hit a parked vehicle, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

“Nearby residents heard the collision and called 9-1-1. Paramedics arrived shortly after to find the decedent lying in the street unresponsive with bystander CPR in progress,” the statement said. “Paramedics initiated advanced cardiac life support as he was transported to the emergency room. Upon arrival to the ER, ACLS was continued and despite an aggressive resuscitative effort, his death was pronounced.”