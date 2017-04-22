Download the FOX 5 app for Breaking News alerts

Little league for children with special needs celebrates ten years

Posted 10:15 PM, April 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:23PM, April 22, 2017

Del Mar, CA- The Miracle League of San Diego held its Ten Year Anniversary Celebration in Del Mar. The organization offers children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball. Each player is paired up with a buddy throughout the season. Games go through May 6.