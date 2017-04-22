Del Mar, CA- The Miracle League of San Diego held its Ten Year Anniversary Celebration in Del Mar. The organization offers children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball. Each player is paired up with a buddy throughout the season. Games go through May 6.
Little league for children with special needs celebrates ten years
