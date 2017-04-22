High surf, strong rip currents expected at local beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service Saturday issued a warning to San Diego County beachgoers to be careful of rip currents and high surf conditions.

The large waves and strong rip currents began developing Friday off the San Diego County coast, prompting the weather service to issue the so-called beach hazards statement. Waves were expected to get even larger Sunday, before the hazards statement expires Sunday evening, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said 4- to 6-foot surf with sets to 7 feet were expected at times Saturday, with slightly larger ones expected on Sunday.

The surf and strong rip currents could lead to dangerous conditions in the surf zone, according to the weather service. Swimmers and surfers were urged to obey posted warning signs, stay in areas where lifeguards are present and use caution in and around the water.