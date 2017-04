× ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dead at 56, TMZ reports

SAN DIEGO – Erin Moran, who starred in television shows “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” has died at the age of 56, TMZ reported.

Authorities in Indiana found Moran unresponsive Saturday afternoon. An autopsy was pending.

No other information was immediately available.

In the early 70s, Moran played Joanie on “Happy Days,” a role she continued in “Joanie Loves Chachi.”