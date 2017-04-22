Brad Paisley, John Fogerty release music video filmed in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – County music star Brad Paisley and Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty Friday released the music video filmed earlier this month in San Diego.

The video for their new song “Love and War,” which advocates for better treatment of America’s war veterans, was shot April 10 aboard the USS Midway and in front of the nearby famed kissing statue, “Unconditional Surrender.”

Paisley also released his 11th studio album “Love and War” album Friday.

“One of the more important things I’ve ever said and I’m so honored to say it with John Fogerty,” Paisley wrote in a Facebook post.

Paisley will return to San Diego June 23 for a concert with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Linsay Ell at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista.

Watch the music video and see how many local landmarks you recognize: