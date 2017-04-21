“Yeah, baby!” Dad of 5 girls finds out number 6 is a boy

WALDWICK, NJ – A father of five girls was beyond excited last month when he and his wife found out they were having a baby boy.

Kennedy Zarour was caught on camera while his wife, Natalie, was having a cesarean section.

Wearing a surgical mask, the dad jumped out of his seat and shouted when the nurse told him his wife was having a baby boy.

“Yeah baby, I got a boy,” he yelled. “Oh my god, I love it!”

According to the Daily Mail, the couple welcomed Gerard into the world six days earlier than expected.

Kennedy has two 20-year-olds, Ariana and Colette, from a previous relationship and the couple has Mia, 5, Jolie, 3, and Giselle, 18 months.