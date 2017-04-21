× Then-and-now photos show dramatic impact of drought, rain on California

SAN DIEGO – Earlier this month, Gov. Jerry Brown declared and official end to California’s five-year drought after the wettest winter on record. A series of stunning then-and-now photographs show how dramatically reservoir levels and landscapes have changed since the height of the drought.

Getty Images photographer Justin Sullivan recently went back to areas that he photographed during the driest days of the drought. The changes he documented are remarkable: brown landscapes have been transformed by lush green.

Browse through the photos below to see the how much rain can change California’s landscape.