Then-and-now photos show dramatic impact of drought, rain on California

Photos: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News
SAN DIEGO – Earlier this month, Gov. Jerry Brown declared and official end to California’s five-year drought after the wettest winter on record. A series of stunning then-and-now photographs show how dramatically reservoir levels and landscapes have changed since the height of the drought.
Getty Images photographer Justin Sullivan recently went back to areas that he photographed during the driest days of the drought. The changes he documented are remarkable: brown landscapes have been transformed by lush green.
Browse through the photos below to see the how much rain can change California’s landscape.
In this composite image a comparison has been made between a view of California during severe drought in 2014 (top) and during the week that the majority of the state’s drought emergency is due to be lifted (bottom).
**TOP IMAGE** EL DORADO HILLS, CA – MARCH 20, 2014: Empty boat docks at the Folsom Lake Marina sit on the dry lakebed of Folsom Lake on March 20, 2014 in El Dorado Hills, California. Now in its third straight year of drought conditions, California is experiencing its driest year on record, dating back 119 years, and reservoirs throughout the state have low water levels. Folsom Lake, a reservoir located northeast of Sacramento, has seen its capacity dwindle over the past 2-1/2 years of drought with current levels at around 20% of normal.
**BOTTOM IMAGE** EL DORADO HILLS, CA – APRIL 11, 2017: Boats sit docked at the Folsom Lake Marina on April 11, 2017 in El Dorado Hills, California. After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green and reservoirs across the state are near capacity. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** WOODACRE, CA – JULY 15, 2014: Horses graze in a field of dead grass on July 15, 2014 in Woodacre, California. As the severe drought in California contiues to worsen, the State’s landscape and many resident’s lawns are turning brown due to lack of rain and the discontinuation of watering. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** WOODACRE, CA – APRIL 10, 2017: Horses graze in a field on April 10, 2017 in Woodacre, California. Much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green as California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 15, 2014: Headstones are surrounded by dead grass at the Presidio National Cemetery on July 15, 2014 in San Francisco, California. As the severe drought in California contiues to worsen, the State’s landscape and many resident’s lawns are turning brown due to lack of rain and the discontinuation of watering. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 10, 2017: Headstones are surrounded by green grass at the Presidio National Cemetery on April 10, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green as California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 16, 2014: A woman walks her dog on a dried section of Bernal Heights Park on July 16, 2014 in San Francisco, California. As the severe drought in California contiues to worsen, the State’s landscape and many resident’s lawns are turning brown due to lack of rain and the discontinuation of watering. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 10, 2017: A man walks his dog at Bernal Heights Park on April 10, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green as California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** LAGUNITAS, CA – JULY 15, 2014: Dry grasses partially cover a fire danger sign that is posted in Samuel P. Taylor state park on July 15, 2014 in Lagunitas, California. As the severe drought in California contiues to worsen, the State’s landscape and many resident’s lawns are turning brown due to lack of rain and the discontinuation of watering. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** LAGUNITAS, CA – APRIL 10, 2017: Grasses partially cover a fire danger sign that is posted in Samuel P. Taylor state park on April 10, 2017 in Lagunitas, California. After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green and reservoirs across the state are near capacity. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 16, 2014: A woman walks her dog walker on a dried section of Bernal Heights Park on July 16, 2014 in San Francisco, California. As the severe drought in California contiues to worsen, the State’s landscape and many resident’s lawns are turning brown due to lack of rain and the discontinuation of watering. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 10, 2017: Much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green as California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – AUGUST 19, 2014: Low water levels are visible in the Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville on August 19, 2014 in Oroville, California. As the severe drought in California continues for a third straight year, water levels in the State’s lakes and reservoirs is reaching historic lows. Lake Oroville is currently at 32 percent of its total 3,537,577 acre feet. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – APRIL 11, 2017: A view of Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville on April 11, 2017 in Oroville, California. After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green and reservoirs across the state are near capacity. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – AUGUST 19, 2014: The Enterprise Bridge passes over a section of Lake Oroville that is nearly dry on August 19, 2014 in Oroville, California. As the severe drought in California continues for a third straight year, water levels in the State’s lakes and reservoirs is reaching historic lows. Lake Oroville is currently at 32 percent of its total 3,537,577 acre feet. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – APRIL 11, 2017: The Enterprise Bridge passes over a section of Lake Oroville on April aa, 2017 in Oroville, California. After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green and reservoirs across the state are near capacity. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – AUGUST 19, 2014: The Enterprise Bridge passes over a section of Lake Oroville that is nearly dry on August 19, 2014 in Oroville, California. As the severe drought in California continues for a third straight year, water levels in the State’s lakes and reservoirs is reaching historic lows. Lake Oroville is currently at 32 percent of its total 3,537,577 acre feet. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – APRIL 11, 2017: The Enterprise Bridge passes over a section of Lake Oroville on April 11, 2017 in Oroville, California. After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green and reservoirs across the state are near capacity. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – AUGUST 19, 2014: Low water levels are visible in the Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville on August 19, 2014 in Oroville, California. As the severe drought in California continues for a third straight year, water levels in the State’s lakes and reservoirs is reaching historic lows. Lake Oroville is currently at 32 percent of its total 3,537,577 acre feet. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – APRIL 11, 2017: A view of Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville on April 11, 2017 in Oroville, California. After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green and reservoirs across the state are near capacity. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**TOP IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – AUGUST 19, 2014: The Oroville Dam spillway stands dry at Lake Oroville on August 19, 2014 in Oroville, California. As the severe drought in California continues for a third straight year, water levels in the State’s lakes and reservoirs is reaching historic lows. Lake Oroville is currently at 32 percent of its total 3,537,577 acre feet. As the severe drought in California continues for a third straight year, water levels in the State’s lakes and reservoirs is reaching historic lows. Lake Oroville is currently at 32 percent of its total 3,537,577 acre feet. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
**BOTTOM IMAGE** OROVILLE, CA – APRIL 11, 2017: A view of of the heavily damaged spillway at Lake Oroville on April 11, 2017 in Oroville, California. After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green and reservoirs across the state are near capacity. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
