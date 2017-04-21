San Diego-based SEAL arrested on child porn charges

WARNING: This article contains descriptions of sexual acts that some readers may find disturbing.

SAN DIEGO – A member of SEAL Team 1 was arrested in San Diego earlier this week after investigators searched his cellphone and found child pornography and a video which may show him molesting a sleeping young girl.

U.S. Marshals are in the process of extraditing Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden to Virginia, according to the Virginian-Pilot. He faces four felonies, including the production of child pornography.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, Naval Criminal Investigative Service discovered pictures and videos of naked children engaged in sex acts on Seerden’s cellphone while investigating an unrelated sexual assault in Virginia Beach.

In January, a woman claimed that Seerden raped her in his hotel room at a Virginia Beach Navy base after a night of drinking. He’s not currently charged in the unrelated sexual assault.

NCIS agents investigating the alleged rape received permission from Seerden’s commanding officer to search his cellphone, which had 78 images of child pornography, court documents said.

“Multiple images depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity to include giving and receiving oral sex, and sexual intercourse. Some images depicted object penetration of prepubescent children and bondage of children. One image included a naked female child beside an aroused dog,” the affidavit states.

Four videos and a photo were also found on Seerden’s cellphone “that appear to be created by the user.” One video shows a man in a light-blue shirt masturbating next to a sleeping girl and placing her hands on his genitals. Although the man’s face is not shown on camera, Seerden is seen wearing the same light-blue shirt in photos taken earlier in the night.

It’s not clear where the alleged assault occurred.

