Jeff Sessions, John Kelly to tour San Ysidro border Friday

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly are scheduled to visit San Diego Friday to observe federal operations at the border with Mexico.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, they and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, plan to watch border and immigration detention operations.

Kelly visited San Diego in February when the retired Marine Corps general met with area law enforcement leaders.

The San Diego visit is part of a tour of the southwestern border area that began Thursday in El Paso.

El Paso community leaders objected to comments Sessions made during the visit in which he referred to the border as a “beachhead,” which implies hostile territory, and as “ground zero” against cartels and transnational gangs, the El Paso Times reported.

By using language that connotes a war almost, by calling it a beachhead, by saying this is ground zero, this language causes incredible harm to our community. That language and that attitude and that rhetoric is un- American,” El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar said as reported by the El Paso Times.

Sessions and Kelly were also met with protests in El Paso, and immigrant- rights advocates are planning a rally ahead of their appearance in San Diego.

Border residents, local leaders and religious officials plan to hold up chalkboards with suggestions on what border communities need instead of a wall during a mid-morning rally in San Ysidro. They contend that the high-ranking government officials have refused to meet with border residents and have “declared war on our communities,” organizers said in a statement.