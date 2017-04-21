Fighter pilot ejects during aborted landing on USS Carl Vinson

SAN DIEGO – A Navy pilot safely ejected from an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet as it was attempting to land on the carrier USS Carl Vinson Friday.

The pilot, who was attached to the Carrier Air Wing 2 based out of Lemoore, California, was rescued from the Celebes Sea south of the Philippines, according to Fox News. The pilot, who was not identified, was not hurt.

A news release about the incident from the 7th Fleet did not say whether the plane crashed into the sea.

The Carl Vinson was heading north toward the Korean Peninsula at the time the jet attempted to land. Navy officials have said the carrier group is set to arrive off Korea next week as a show of force for North Korea.