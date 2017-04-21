Elevated surf, strong rips and warm temperatures ahead

SAN DIEGO – Big waves and strong rip currents are expected to develop Friday off the San Diego County coast.

A National Weather Service beach hazards statement will take effect at 8 a.m. and is set to extend until Sunday evening.

Forecasters said 4- to 6-foot surf with sets to 7 feet were expected at times through Sunday, although the surf will lower slightly on Saturday before likely ramping up again Sunday.

The surf and strong rip currents could lead to dangerous conditions in the surf zone, according to the weather service. Swimmers and surfers were urged to obey posted warning signs, stay in areas where lifeguards are present and use caution in and around the water.