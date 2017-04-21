Acura goes green with hybrid SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- America's best-selling luxury three-row SUV has gone green.

The new Acura MDX is a sport hybrid and has four drive modes: comfort, normal, sport and sport plus. It can operate in electric vehicle mode for low-speed city driving, but put your foot down and you will get quite a thrilling drive. The MDX has a 3-liter gas engine under the hood and three electric motors.

Not only is the second row very spacious for this class of vehicle, but to get into the third row is incredibly easy. Just push a button and the car does the rest.

The MDX features a split screen, so you can keep the navigation up while you scan through information on the second screen.

This is the first SUV in its class to provide a suite of comprehensive safety features and technologies as standard, including surround view camera.

The 2017 Acura MDX hybrid is highly recommended and starts at $52,000 and you will get 27 miles a gallon on the highway.