73 drivers cited during South Bay cellphone crackdown

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Dozens of drivers were ticketed in Chula Vista Thursday by officers cracking down on people who use their cellphone while behind the wheel.

Of 87 vehicles stopped between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., 73 tickets were issued for distracted driving, police said.

In California, it is illegal to hold and use a cell phone while texting, calling or using apps while driving. Your cellphone must be affixed to the vehicle, may be operated in hands-free mode using voice activation, or used with the motion of a single swipe or tap of your finger.

This was the second distracted driver operation in Chula Vista this month.