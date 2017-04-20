WATCH LIVE: New developments in lawsuit over Coronado mansion death

SAN DIEGO – The attorney for the family of Rebecca Zahau, whose nude body was found hanging from a balcony of an historic Coronado mansion in 2011, will announce a new development in the wrongful death lawsuit filed in the case.

Zahau, 32, was found naked and hanging from the second-story balcony of the Spreckles Mansion in Coronado in July 2011.

Zahau’s family originally alleged that Adam Shacknai, the brother of Zahau’s millionaire boyfriend, Jonah Shacknai, along with Jonah’s ex-wife, Dina Shacknai, and Dina Shacknai’s sister, Nina Romano, conspired to murder Zahau. The family is suing the three for more than $10 million. The suit alleges assault, battery, negligence and wrongful death.

An investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department ruled Zahau’s death as a suicide.

Dina Shacknai is expected to be at the Thursday news conference held by the Zahau family’s lawyer, Keith Greer.