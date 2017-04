Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. - A power pole was left hanging in El Cajon after a pick-up truck took out the bottom half Thursday.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of Pepper Villa and Pepper drives, at the border of El Cajon and Santee. The driver was alone in the truck and suffered a minor injury.

About 600 homes and business in the area lost power due to the crash, but that service has since been restored to most of the customers.