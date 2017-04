× Torrey Pines cliff stroll turns deadly

SAN DIEGO – A person was killed in a fall from the cliffs overlooking Black’s Beach, authorities said Thursday.

Lifeguards, firefighters, a helicopter crew and police were sent to an area near the Torrey Pines Gliderport on Torrey Pines Scenic Drive after the fall was reported around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and fire officials.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.