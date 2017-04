SAN DIEGO – Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins has been arrested and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas has been found safe in Northern California, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday.

The two have been missing since March 13.

MEDIA: We are planning for an afternoon news conference. Details will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Tw7IKNWZ38 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

