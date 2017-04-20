× Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

TMZ first reported the death of the 72-year-old, the father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

Los Angeles police confirmed to KTLA about 4:30 p.m. that detectives responded to the discovery of a man dead in a car on Ventura Boulevard near Farralone Avenue.

According to DMV records, the 2012 Jaguar being examined by police at the scene is registered to Cuba Gooding Jr. and Shirley Gooding.

Since it appeared to be a “non-homicidal death,” the county coroner’s office will identify the victim “at the appropriate time,” said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Paul Vernon of the Topanga Division. The cause of death was yet to be determined.

This is a developing story.