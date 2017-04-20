× Sewage spill closes stretch of Windansea Beach

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Authorities have closed a stretch of Windansea Beach in La Jolla due to a 1,000-gallon sewage spill.

The closure was issued at 1 p.m. from Marine Street to Nautilus Street.

The spill was near Vista de la Playa at the Fern Glen Pump Station.

Sewage contamination signs have been posted and samples were being collected to determine water quality impacts. Beachgoers were advised to avoid water contact in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.