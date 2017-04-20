× NAS North Island gate in Coronado closed due to police activity

CORONADO, Calif. –The Naval Air Station North Island gate at Third Street and Alameda Boulevard in Coronado closed Thursday morning around 6 a.m. due to police activity.

No details were given on what caused the closure, which caused a significant back-up on the Coronado Bridge.

The gates at First Street and Alameda Boulevard and on Ocean Boulevard remain open.

