NAS North Island gate in Coronado closed due to police activity

Posted 6:38 AM, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 06:52AM, April 20, 2017

(Credit @JoshuaDPetrie)

CORONADO, Calif. –The Naval Air Station North Island gate at Third Street and Alameda Boulevard in Coronado closed Thursday morning around 6 a.m. due to police activity.

No details were given on what caused the closure, which caused a significant back-up on the Coronado Bridge.

The gates at First Street and Alameda Boulevard and on Ocean Boulevard remain open.

