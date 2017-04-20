× Mobile home fire leaves family and dog homeless

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A fire of unknown origin destroyed one mobile home and damaged another Thursday at a Spring Valley mobile home park.

The non-injury blaze in the 9900 block of Jamacha Boulevard broke out shortly after 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, which also sparked a small grass fire across the street from the residential complex, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.

Two adults, one child and one dog were displaced.

The cause of the blazes was under investigation, Sanchez said.