Driver claimed to have bomb in trunk, prompting shutdown, Navy says

CORONADO, Calif. – A man was in custody after a bomb threat prompted the closure of the main gate to Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, authorities said Thursday.

The man, whose identity has not been released, drove up to the entrance at Third Street and Alameda Boulevard around 5 a.m. and claimed to have a bomb in the truck of his vehicle, U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Mulvehill said.

Investigators determined there was no bomb residue on the outside of the vehicle or on the suspect's hands, he said. They were working to open the trunk, which has damages to the exterior.

They have not released the motive of the threat as of 10:45 p.m.

"We have no reason to believe this has a link to terrorism," Mulvehill said.

The threat prompted authorities to close that gate, although the gates at First Street and Alameda Boulevard and on Ocean Boulevard remained open.

Sailors who work at Naval Air Station North Island were asked to contact their commands before heading in.