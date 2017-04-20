District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis stepping down early

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced Thursday she plans to step down from her position early.

Dumanis, 65, said her last day will be July 7, 2017.

“As you can imagine, having spent 30 years of my life in this office, this has been a difficult decision,” Dumanis said in a statement released Thursday.

Dumanis said she is stepping down early to explore the possibility of making a run for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

In January, Dumanis announced she wouldn’t run for a fifth consecutive term in 2018.

Here is the statement she released Thursday:

“As I have weighed my future options, among the many things I have been encouraged to consider is a run for San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

“I have not decided if I will be a candidate or not. I believe my experience, and the critical role that the Board plays in public safety and policy issues, would make me an effective member. However, I do not want to create any conflict with, or distraction from the important work of the District Attorney’s Office. Therefore, I feel it’s appropriate for me to resign at this time as I explore my potential candidacy.

“Having spent 30 years of my life in the DA’s Office, this has been a difficult decision. I’ve spent 43 years in public life and it has been my honor to work on behalf of San Diegans.

“Serving as District Attorney has been an absolute privilege and one of the highest honors of my professional life. Working as DA alongside an incredibly talented group of professionals for nearly 15 years to deliver justice to the people of San Diego has been a richly rewarding experience. Together, we have been leaders in change and a voice of justice for so many. I’m very proud of the unparalleled crime prevention and public outreach programs we’ve put in place and our unwavering commitment to supporting victims of crime.”