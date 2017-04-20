× CA Lawmakers try to stop Trump wall construction

SAN DIEGO— Some California lawmakers have proposed legislation to prevent the state from doing business with any company — or person — that works on President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Long Beach, and immigration advocates held a news conference Thursday to discuss legislation aimed at halting construction of the Trump administration’s proposed border wall. Their bills would punish companies providing goods or services for the project.

“We’re not only not going to support this hate, we’re not going to support companies who support this hate,” said Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego.

Trump’s 2017 budget includes a two billion down payment for this project and reports are the first prototype would be built at the Otay Mesa border crossing.

The move comes on the heels of a major border tour Friday by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

“So to have the Attorney General come to our community and have the President unleash walls and boots on the ground against safe and thriving communities is not only affront to our democracy but it stands against the best values of our country,” said Christian Ramirez with Alliance San Diego.

Rod Hadrian, owner of Tridipanel in Carlsbad, submitted a bid for the wall this week. The bidding instructions said “up to 20” companies will be invited to build prototypes in San Diego.