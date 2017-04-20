Accused UCSD coffee cart arsonist blurts out she’s POTUS in court

SAN DIEGO – A woman accused of setting fire to four coffee kiosks after hours on the UCSD campus in La Jolla pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple arson charges.

Kay Lyn Williamson, 30, was ordered held on $150,000 bail.

Williamson asked to speak during the brief arraignment but was told by Judge Lisa Rodriguez to consult with her attorney from the Public Defender’s Office.

The defendant said something about the President of the United States before being escorted out of the courtroom.

Each of the fires set in the midnight hour Monday morning caused about $5,000 in damage to the cart and another $2,000 to the contents, fire officials said.

Williamson faces 10 years in prison if convicted. Should she make bail, she was ordered to stay away from the UCSD campus.

A readiness conference was set for May 1 and a preliminary hearing for May 3.