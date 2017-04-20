Download the FOX 5 app for Breaking News alerts

1 cop killed, 1 hurt in Paris; Champs-Elysées closed after shots fired

Posted 12:47 PM, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:58PM, April 20, 2017

The Champs Elysées in Paris has been closed following a shooting involving police. (CNN)

PARIS – Gunfire erupted near Champs Elysées in Paris Thursday night and a police officer and attacker were killed, BFMTV reported.

A second police officer was injured and taken to a hospital, several news sources are reporting.

Paris authorities warn people to avoid Champs Elysees, which has been closed. Authorities are telling people to avoid the area.

Multiple security vehicles are on the scene.

Developing story – more to come