1 cop killed, 1 hurt in Paris; Champs-Elysées closed after shots fired

PARIS – Gunfire erupted near Champs Elysées in Paris Thursday night and a police officer and attacker were killed, BFMTV reported.

A second police officer was injured and taken to a hospital, several news sources are reporting.

Paris authorities warn people to avoid Champs Elysees, which has been closed. Authorities are telling people to avoid the area.

Multiple security vehicles are on the scene.

Developing story – more to come