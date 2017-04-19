WATCH LIVE: SDSU student council to vote on changing Aztec mascot
-
Day 1: On the #RoadtoHouston with Heather Lake
-
Dispatcher to meet boy he kept calm during house fire
-
Sycuan investing $226M for casino expansion, new hotel
-
The most moved-from state in the US is…
-
Phone mounts for new hands-free driving law nearly sold out at some stores
-
-
New Lindbergh Field director named
-
Chance the Rapper donates $1 million to Chicago Public Schools
-
Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News
-
Star Wars Land to open at Disneyland in 2019
-
Super Bowl 51: On the #RoadtoHouston with Heather Lake
-
-
Infamous April Fools’ Day hoaxes through the years
-
26 inmates killed in Brazilian prison riot
-
Rumor the German shepherd wins Best in Show prize at Westminster