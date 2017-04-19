Warhawks baseball coach also SeaWorld animal care specialist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- If you don't see Robert Lovato on the baseball field coaching the Madison Warhawks, you can find him in the ocean, working as a senior animal care specialist for Sea World. Two completely different careers both he says they are both equally fulfilling.

Lovato's two sons, Ryan and Adam, play on the varsity Warhawk squad for their father and say they appreciate the perks of growing up on the baseball diamond at at Sea World. Lovato says he has worked with animal rescue for 34 years and served as a head coach for twenty.