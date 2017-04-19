Vandals with BB gun target cars in Imperial Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Several Imperial Beach residents are paying hundreds of dollars to fix broken car windows shot out by vandals with a BB gun earlier this week.

Mike Stewart was at home with his wife and kids late Sunday night when he heard something that startled him.

“I heard a loud sound – ‘tat, tat, tat, tat' – against the window, sounded like glass breaking. I came out, didn’t see anything and went back inside. Monday morning my wife came out and noticed the car window was shattered," said Stewart.

Moments later, they discovered something more disturbing.

“We noticed we had a hole in the window. That's very alarming for my wife and neighbors to know something like that has taken place. Not only that, but my child is just a few feet from the window as well," said Stewart.

Down the street, another car had a shattered window. Another victim showed FOX 5 a picture of her car window completely shot out.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating. No one was injured during the vandalism.